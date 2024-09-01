2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 602,000 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 602,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,620.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 47,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,507.70.

On Wednesday, August 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 25,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,065.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 597,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,625.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Freegold Ventures stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. Freegold Ventures Limited has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$366.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 16.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

