39,276 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $228.07 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

