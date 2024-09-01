4,636 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

