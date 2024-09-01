509,660 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 509,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 113.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 862,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 459,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 517,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.19 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.