5,362 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,858,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,953,444. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $82.14 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

