AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,462.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,462 ($32.47) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.17), with a volume of 65018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,030 ($26.77).

AB Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,012.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,930.38. The stock has a market cap of £472.77 million, a PE ratio of 3,491.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

