AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $346.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $198.30.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

