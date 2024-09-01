ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stake Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

