Adero Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adero Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Adero Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.05, for a total value of $469,740.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,394.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.05, for a total transaction of $469,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $20,568,394.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total value of $4,117,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,643,622.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

META opened at $521.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

