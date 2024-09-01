Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lisa W. Wardell Sells 24,637 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

