Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.99 and last traded at $147.63. Approximately 9,379,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 61,919,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after buying an additional 570,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.