AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AECOM were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 11,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $100.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

