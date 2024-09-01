Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

AAGFF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

