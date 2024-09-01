Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.2 %
AAGFF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
