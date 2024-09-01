Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

