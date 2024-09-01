Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $76,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

