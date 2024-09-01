Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 2.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $83.22. Approximately 9,098,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,609,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

