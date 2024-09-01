ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $53,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in ALLETE by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 167.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.4 %

ALE opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

