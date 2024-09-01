Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 26,719 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 217.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Generac Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.
View Our Latest Analysis on Generac
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Generac
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.