Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 86,956 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.