Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,007,800 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,007,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.