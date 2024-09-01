Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Alkermes worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 71,354.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.45 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

