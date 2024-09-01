Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

EWT opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

