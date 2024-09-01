Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Verint Systems worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.