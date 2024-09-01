Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of REV Group worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 525.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

REVG stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

