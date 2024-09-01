Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 6.14% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

