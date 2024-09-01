Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,638 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 42.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WS opened at $35.40 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

