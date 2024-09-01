Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.08 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance
VT stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.60.
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
