Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.08 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.