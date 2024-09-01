Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 3,878 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $217.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

