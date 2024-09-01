Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 10.09% of The European Equity Fund worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EEA opened at $9.37 on Friday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

