Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,417 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 861,441 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 434,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 98,593 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,740,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

