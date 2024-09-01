Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 521,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

