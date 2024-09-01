Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s 9th Largest Position

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 10,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,188,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

