Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CV Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CV Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

