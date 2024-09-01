Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 41,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

