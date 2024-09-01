Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,157,520.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $1,145,430.00.

On Friday, June 28th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $1,277,380.00.

On Monday, June 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $1,211,080.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $90.36 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.00, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

