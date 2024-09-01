Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.7 %

AMZN opened at $178.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.