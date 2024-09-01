Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

