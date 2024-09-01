Americana Partners LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 52.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $475.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.91. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

