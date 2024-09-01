Americana Partners LLC Buys 37 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

