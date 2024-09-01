Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

