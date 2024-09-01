Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $831.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

