Americana Partners LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8,642.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS CBOE opened at $205.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,639 shares of company stock worth $3,079,461. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital.

