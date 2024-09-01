Americana Partners LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

