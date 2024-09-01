Americana Partners LLC Has $632,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,913,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 311.0% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $491.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.76. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $15,796,036. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

