Americana Partners LLC Purchases 44 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $741.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

