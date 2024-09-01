Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,894 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,173 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

