Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,895 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 15.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNT opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.