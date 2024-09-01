Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

