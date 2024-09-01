Americana Partners LLC Sells 256 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $12,586,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,172 shares of company stock valued at $118,034,332 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

