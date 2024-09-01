Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.50% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

BATS HYMU opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

